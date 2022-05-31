Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 243,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,347 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.