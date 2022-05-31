Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $8,535,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACI opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

