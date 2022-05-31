Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,985,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EMLDU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.