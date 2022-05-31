Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

