Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000.
MCAAU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
