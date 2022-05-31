Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $650,000 in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

