Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS LFACU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.
