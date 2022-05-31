Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000.

Shares of OLITU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

