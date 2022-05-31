Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRBNU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

