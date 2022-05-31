Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,978,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000.

Shares of SANB stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

