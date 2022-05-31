Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of MedTech Acquisition worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,053 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MTAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

