Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 59,692 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,692 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,695,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

