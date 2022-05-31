Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

