Wing (WING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

