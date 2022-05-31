WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.56. 24,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 414,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

