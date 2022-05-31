Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $238.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

