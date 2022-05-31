Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Workday by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

