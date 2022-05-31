Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.58.

WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.69. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 46.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Workday by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

