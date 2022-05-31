WorkQuest Token Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $224,390.31 and approximately $69,902.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.67 or 0.99969718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,069,418 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

