World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $147.97

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.97, but opened at $143.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.48.
In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
