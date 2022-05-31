World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $147.97

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.97, but opened at $143.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

