World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:WQGA remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Tuesday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

