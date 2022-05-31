WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $961.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.19) to GBX 1,330 ($16.83) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

