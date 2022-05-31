Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, focus on WynnBET bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Given the uncertainties revolving around the crisis, the company expects the pandemic to keep affecting operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

