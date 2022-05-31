Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $81.32 Million Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the period. DLH accounts for about 29.0% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of DLH worth $81,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DLH by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DLH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

