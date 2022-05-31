Wynnefield Capital Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Telos makes up approximately 0.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Telos worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

