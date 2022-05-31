X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1,532.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

