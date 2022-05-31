Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Cut by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

