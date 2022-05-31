Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 7.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.49. 16,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 554,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

