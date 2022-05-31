Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum China were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $71,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 111,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,200. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

