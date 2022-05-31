Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.82 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.33 million to $46.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $43.67 million to $63.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,764 shares of company stock valued at $656,058. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 37,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,197. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

