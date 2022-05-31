Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $200.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.69 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $806.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.72 million to $819.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $837.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.70 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,005 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period.

HTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 308,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

