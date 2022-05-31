Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

