Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

