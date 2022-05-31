Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. McDonald’s posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.21. 3,827,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.08. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

