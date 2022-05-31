Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report $455.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.46 million and the highest is $460.13 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 833.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,868. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.