Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.30 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) to report $455.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.46 million and the highest is $460.13 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 833.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,868. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.