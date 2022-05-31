Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brinker International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. Brinker International has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.