Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will post $443.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $471.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,269,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $590.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,043. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $381.93 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

