Zacks: Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.06 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

