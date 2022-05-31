Zacks: Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) will announce $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.06 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.