Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.