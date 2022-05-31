Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to report $153.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $177.37 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $586.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $674.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $752.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 59,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.