Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Hershey stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.61. 38,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.71. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

