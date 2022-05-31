Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.13. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

