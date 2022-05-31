Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Employers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Employers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,363. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

