Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $101.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.60 million and the highest is $105.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $85.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $413.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Fastly has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,981,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.