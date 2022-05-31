Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

