Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.33 Million

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to post sales of $296.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.68 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $287.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

REG traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

