Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. USCB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.
USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.