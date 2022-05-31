Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. USCB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

