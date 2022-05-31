Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

