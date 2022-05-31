Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.75. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 12,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,622. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

