Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. 2,698,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.